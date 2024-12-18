Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
All Wairarapa Under Total Fire Ban From Today

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has placed the entire Wairarapa in a prohibited fire season from 8am Wednesday 18 December, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no out-door fires are allowed.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says despite the recent rain, the Wairarapa continues to rapidly dry out.

"The rain’s had little effect, and, in these very dry conditions, fires start easily, move fast and are difficult to bring under control.

"It’s much harder for Fire and Emergency to protect people, property and the environment when the fire danger is so high.

"We have little option other than to move the whole region into a prohibited fire season."

Phil Soal asks people to be mindful of the dry conditions and to avoid activities that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

"Don’t mow the lawns, weld or grind, or use vehicles in long dry grass, particularly during the hottest parts of the day," he says.

"These all have the potential to start a devastating wildfire."

You can find further safety advice at www.checkitsalright.nz

© Scoop Media

