Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought Following New Plymouth Firearms Incident

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident in New Plymouth in the early hours of Wednesday 11 December.

Police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged towards a residential address on Pembroke Street, New Plymouth shortly before 12:15am.

Police are working through enquiries to determine what occurred and identify those involved.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or potential CCTV footage who have not yet reported it to Police.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles, in particular a red four-door hatchback, possibly travelling in convoy with a sliver station wagon, or a dark coloured sedan, in the Westown area late Tuesday evening, into the early hours of Wednesday last week (11 December).

You can report information to police on 105 either online or over the phone. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 241211/5837

- Detective Sergeant Daniel Coomey

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 