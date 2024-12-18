Information Sought Following New Plymouth Firearms Incident

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident in New Plymouth in the early hours of Wednesday 11 December.

Police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged towards a residential address on Pembroke Street, New Plymouth shortly before 12:15am.

Police are working through enquiries to determine what occurred and identify those involved.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or potential CCTV footage who have not yet reported it to Police.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles, in particular a red four-door hatchback, possibly travelling in convoy with a sliver station wagon, or a dark coloured sedan, in the Westown area late Tuesday evening, into the early hours of Wednesday last week (11 December).

You can report information to police on 105 either online or over the phone. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 241211/5837

- Detective Sergeant Daniel Coomey

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

