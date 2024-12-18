More Landslide Claims Than Ever; NHC Encourages Homeowners To Get Prepared

Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake (NHC Toka Tū Ake) has received almost 10,000 claims for damage from landslides in the last three years, nearly ten times more than the previous three years, when there were just over 1,000 claims lodged.

The country’s natural hazards insurer is urging homeowners to make sure they understand the natural hazards that could impact their properties and the limits of their insurance.

“The significant storms in recent years caused devastation to communities across the country,” says NHC Toka Tū Ake Chief Resilience and Research Officer Jo Horrocks. “Landslide damage can be complex and costly to fix, and the insurance available for damaged land is limited. It’s really important to understand the risks, think about ways to protect your property and factor that into your financial planning - before an event happens.”

NHC Toka Tū Ake currently receives more claims for damage due to landslides than any other natural hazard. Since the Auckland anniversary floods in January 2023, losses from landslides have totalled $302 million – over four times the cost from all other natural hazards combined.

“For landslide damage, the natural hazards scheme covers up to the first $300,000 of damage to an insured home, and private insurance covers the rest up to the policy limit. There is also a limited contribution available for damage to land through the national scheme. However, the scheme can only cover up to the value of the insured land, up to 8 metres around your home. For some homeowners, that won’t cover the full costs of repairing their land, especially when complex landslides have occurred,” Josays.

“If you live on or near a slope, there are things you can do to identify signs of potential slipping and prepare your property. Consider getting advice from a geotechnical expert and keep an eye on your retaining walls and slopes to make sure they’re well-maintained,” she says.

“It’s also important to understand the limits of cover for your driveway and consider if you can strengthen it against storm damage and make plans in case your driveway gets washed away.”

If you’re buying a new property, you also can visit the Natural Hazards Portal for information on past claims related to landslides and other natural hazards, which could indicate future risk.

About the Natural Hazards Commission

The Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake exists to help New Zealanders prepare for and recover from the impact of natural hazards. One of the ways we do this is by providing natural hazards insurance for homes and residential land.

Homeowners have access to our scheme if they have an insurance policy with fire cover. The premium paid to insurers includes a Natural Hazards Insurance Levy, which is the amount homeowners pay for this cover.

For landslide damage, NHCover covers up to the first $300,000 of damage to an insured home, and private insurance covers the rest up to the policy limit. NHCover also provides some limited cover for the land 8 metres around the insured home and 60 metres of driveway from the home, up to the value of the insured, damaged land. Homeowners can’t buy extra land cover from their insurer, so it’s important to understand which parts of land are included, and what is not covered.

