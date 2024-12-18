Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Kate Horan MNZM 380 Police Recruit Wing Graduation

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police recruits on parade / Supplied

New Zealand Police is pleased to announce that recruit wing 380 will graduate from their initial training course tomorrow, (Thursday) afternoon 19 December.

Attending the ceremony will be Commissioner Richard Chambers and members of the Police executive, Hon Mark Mitchell, Minister for Police, along with Wing Patron, Kate Horan MNZM.

Wing 380’s prize-winners are spread across five policing jurisdictions, namely Auckland City, Bay of Plenty, Central, Eastern and Canterbury Districts.

More details about statistics, prize winners and other recruits will be shared after graduation on Thursday.

The 380 Wing Patron is Kate Horan MNZM who is a successful New Zealand Paralympic runner and cyclist. She was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2017 New Year Honours, for services to Paralympic sport. The three-time Paralympian has now retired from the sport of Para cycling to focus on her family and seek new challenges. Kate received her ‘numbered’ Paralympic pin as part of The Celebration Project in Wellington in November 2020. She was named a Harvey Norman Para Sport Champion in 2024.

Media are welcome to attend the graduation parade which takes place at 2pm on Thursday 19 December at The Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua. Media will need to be in place by 1.45pm.

Please RSVP to Police Media Centre as soon as possible: media@police.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

