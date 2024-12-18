Keep It Clean This Boating Season

NIWA diver working over Caulerpa bed. Photo: NIWA

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging boaties to keep anchors and hulls clean through the summer season to minimise the risk of introducing or spreading unwanted marine pests.

Regional Council Senior Biosecurity Advisor Alice McNatty says a clean anchor and hull are essential to stopping marine pests in their tracks.

“Marine pests often hitch a ride on boat hulls and anchors, so cleaning your vessel before leaving or entering Hawke’s Bay waters is one of the easiest ways to reduce this risk. We also recommend hauling your boat out before the height of summer for a thorough cleaning.”

“Marine pests are a growing threat to our local ecosystems, spreading quickly and outcompeting native marine life, damaging habitats, and disrupting the marine environment we all enjoy.”

“Hawke’s Bay is at risk from many marine pests, including Caulerpa, Mediterranean fanworm and Clubbed tunicate. These pests can negatively impact our marine environment, and once established, they are extremely difficult to eradicate. Preventing their spread is our first line of defence, and it’s crucial.”

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Pest Management Plan includes a ‘clean hull’ rule, requiring vessels entering regional waters to have a sufficiently cleaned and anti-fouled hull, with no more than a slime layer or goose barnacles present.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From our checks so far, we’re pleased to see many boaties keeping their vessels clean,” says McNatty. “Our team will continue to monitor this throughout the summer to ensure these efforts continue.”

Marine pest findings, along with their details, can be reported to the Regional Council on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838.

For more information on pest plants and our efforts to keep them out of Hawke’s Bay’s waters, visit hbrc.govt.nz and search #pesthub.

© Scoop Media

