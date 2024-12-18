Confirmation Of Fatal Crash And Name Release, Pyes Pa Road

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Pyes Pa Road on Thursday 12 December.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a pedestrian at around 9.10pm.

One person received critical injuries at the scene and was transported to hospital. Sadly, they died in hospital four days later.

He was 64-year-old Harkewal Singh, from Tauranga.

Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

