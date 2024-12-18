Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire And Emergency New Zealand Sends A Team To Assist With Vanuatu Earthquake

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is sending 34 Urban Search and Rescue personnel, alongside one Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) liaison, to Vanuatu today to help with the devastation caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake yesterday afternoon.

National Commander Russell Wood says following a request from MFAT, the team is leaving New Zealand today headed for Port Vila to support the Government of Vanuatu response.

"Our highly skilled team is led by Urban Search and Rescue Team Leader Ken Cooper," Russell Wood says.

"Their focus will be on executing urban search and rescue operations to support the local emergency management agency."

"Our thoughts are with our neighbours in the Pacific and everyone impacted by this tragic event," Russell Wood says.

"We were happy to answer the call for help and are working closely with MFAT should Vanuatu request further support."

The team is prepared for remaining in Vanuatu for up to 14 days.

© Scoop Media

