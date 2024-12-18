Danielle Hovmand Wins 2024 NZ Young Farmers Contiki Local Legend Award

(Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) is thrilled to announce Danielle Hovmand as the 2024 recipient of the Contiki Local Legend Award. This prestigious accolade celebrates members of NZ Young Farmers who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to their communities, the primary industry, and the Young Farmers network.

The award recognises Danielle’s outstanding efforts as a leader and advocate for her community and the agricultural sector. Representing the Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club, Danielle has become a beacon of community spirit, spearheading initiatives that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities, strengthened rural connections, and inspired the next generation of primary industry leaders.

Among her many contributions, Danielle led the 2021 Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Naked Calendar fundraiser, raising $10,000, and initiated the 2023 Community Quiz Night, which generated an incredible $30,000 for local causes. She has volunteered tirelessly for events like the Morrinsville Fireworks Show and Christmas Parade and organised annual Pink Ribbon Breakfasts to support breast cancer awareness. Her advocacy for the primary industry has included promoting Ag Days, speaking at schools, and participating in A&P shows. Most recently, she coordinated a Christmas Foodbank Fundraiser, directly helping families in need.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Danielle’s collaborative efforts with groups like the Rural Support Trust, Federated Farmers, Lions Club, and local schools have created lasting community connections and showcased the incredible role Young Farmers play in supporting rural New Zealand.

Danielle expressed her excitement about receiving the award:

“A massive thank you to Contiki and NZ Young Farmers for this epic opportunity! I cannot wait to head off overseas at the end of the season. Being a part of Young Farmers has been such a big part of my life over the past few years, and I’m so grateful for the incredible people I’ve met, the lasting friendships formed, and the chance to give back to my community.”

As the 2024 Contiki Local Legend, Danielle has won a $5,000 Contiki travel voucher—a well-earned opportunity to recharge and explore the world.

NZYF Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith praised Danielle’s contributions.

“Danielle represents what the Contiki Local Legend Award is all about – making a real impact in her community through hard work and dedication. Her efforts highlight the important role Young Farmers play in supporting rural New Zealand."

The Contiki Local Legend Award highlights the incredible efforts of individuals like Danielle, whose work makes a tangible difference in their communities while championing the primary industry’s future.

For more information about the award, visit https://www.youngfarmers.co.nz/contiki-nzyf-local-legend

© Scoop Media

