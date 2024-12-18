Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Local Government (Water Services) Bill

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 4:58 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Local Government (Water Services) Bill. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Sunday, 23 February 2025.

The bill provides for:

  • arrangements for the new water services delivery system
  • a new economic regulation and consumer protection regime for water services
  • changes to the water quality regulatory framework and the water services regulator.

This is the third bill that the Government has produced as part of its “Local Water Done Well” policy programme. The first bill repealed the previous Government’s water services legislation. The second bill established the preliminary arrangements for the new water services system. This third bill establishes the enduring settings for the water services system.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 23 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Finance and Expenditure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 