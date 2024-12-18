Have Your Say On Local Government (Water Services) Bill

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Local Government (Water Services) Bill. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Sunday, 23 February 2025.

The bill provides for:

arrangements for the new water services delivery system

a new economic regulation and consumer protection regime for water services

changes to the water quality regulatory framework and the water services regulator.

This is the third bill that the Government has produced as part of its “Local Water Done Well” policy programme. The first bill repealed the previous Government’s water services legislation. The second bill established the preliminary arrangements for the new water services system. This third bill establishes the enduring settings for the water services system.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 23 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

