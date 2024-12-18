Sleigh Your Holiday Journeys With A Little Planning And Plenty Of Patience

Check the roads and pack your patience,

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la,

Drive with care, avoid frustration,

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.

This Christmas, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is encouraging everyone to travel smart and safe, whether they’re heading to the beach, visiting whānau or road-tripping to their favourite summer spot.

Like Rudolph lighting Santa’s sleigh, the NZTA Holiday Journeys interactive travel planner is here to guide the way. The tool shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes in Auckland, Northland and further afield over holiday break, based on travel patterns from previous years.

In Auckland and Northland, the expected holiday traffic hotspots are State Highway 1 Whangārei, SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford, and SH1 Manukau to Bombay.

Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult says where possible, people should aim to travel outside the busiest periods.

“It takes some planning to get Santa’s sleigh where it needs to be on time. Often, leaving a little earlier or later in the day can help avoid the worst of holiday traffic.”

Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather or driver behaviour, people should visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz – for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures before they travel.

Ms Hori-Hoult says while most NZTA work sites will close from midday this Friday (20 December) to midnight on Sunday 5 January to leave the roads clear for holiday traffic, contractors are planning to take advantage of reduced traffic volumes on central Auckland state highways to undertake key maintenance and improvement works, from 26 December.

“Traffic volumes on these state highways are at their lowest at this time of year, with people making the most of the holiday break to get out of the city.

“If you're travelling through Auckland and want to bypass these works, we recommend taking the Western Ring Route. The route carries traffic between SH1 Constellation Drive and SH1 Manukau using SH18, SH16 and SH20.”

There may also be temporary speed limits and road cones at some work sites or where there has been recent road resurfacing – including on SH1 in the Mangamuka Gorge, which is due to reopen on Friday, following a two-year closure due to significant slip damage caused by severe weather.

“Always take care when driving through road work sites and follow the temporary speed restrictions to ensure everyone stays safe on our roads.

“Traffic management, such as temporary speed limits, signs and cones, is used to alert road users to a change in the road conditions or to works ahead, so look out for the signs and take care in the run up to Christmas and during the holiday period,” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

“There will be some holiday congestion and delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans. Trying to ‘make up lost time’ by speeding and unsafe overtaking puts everyone using the road at risk.”

Ms Hori-Hoult says everyone should take extra care when travelling over the holiday break due to increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

"Don't end up on the naughty list - stick to the speed limit, leave plenty of space, drive sober and take plenty of breaks. Tiredness and distractions are the ‘Grinch’ of road safety - share the driving and take plenty of breaks.

"When it comes to holiday travel, make a list and check it twice—starting with your vehicle. A quick safety check of your tyres, brakes, lights, and cooling systems can make all the difference. Not only will a well-tuned vehicle keep you and your whānau safe, but it’ll also save you money with better fuel efficiency.

“Drive to the conditions – whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

"Finally, make sure you allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush – It’s the most wonderful time of the year , after all.”

Getting there safely – top tips for safe holiday driving

Plan ahead. Get your vehicle checked before you head out, plan to avoid peak traffic where you can and give yourself enough time to take plenty of rest or sightseeing breaks along the way. It’s your holiday after all, so why not make the journey an enjoyable part of it?

Drive to the conditions. Check the weather forecast before leaving home, as well as our real-time traffic updates for any incidents or closures. This isn’t just about weather conditions—it’s about the road you’re on, the traffic, your vehicle and load, your speed, your following distance, and adjusting your driving for wet and windy conditions.

Weather warnings | MetService: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

Watch out for fatigue. Long trips are tiring and fatigue can be deadly behind the wheel. Get a good night’s sleep beforehand, plan in advance where you’ll take breaks along the way, and be aware of any medication you’re taking that might affect your driving.

Keep your cool. Holiday driving can be frustrating with busy roads, stifling heat and restless kids in the car. So please, be courteous and patient while on the roads. Don’t get provoked by other drivers’ aggressive behaviour, and wait to overtake until you get to a passing lane or can see enough clear road ahead of you to do it safely. And be sure to take enough games, books, or electronics to keep the kids occupied along the way.

Buckle up. Don’t let your family holiday be marred by tragedy simply because someone didn’t buckle up. If you’re the driver, you are legally responsible for making sure all passengers under the age of 15 are securely restrained with either a safety belt or child restraint. Children must be properly restrained by an approved child restraint until their 7th birthday.

Don’t drink and drive. Your judgement and reaction times begin to deteriorate after even one drink. Keep it simple – if you’re going to drink, don’t drive.

For more holiday driving tips, visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/driving-to-the-conditions/driving-in-the-holidays/

