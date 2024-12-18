More Parking Options Available In Queenstown And Wānaka Over Summer

Locals and visitors driving into Queenstown and Wānaka will have access to lots of extra carparking to use for shopping and sightseeing this summer, and all within walking distance of the town centres and lakefronts.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is set to open a temporary carpark on Queenstown’s Stanley Street on Friday 20 December 2024, which will provide approximately 54 spaces for use until after Waitangi weekend in 2025 at $3.10 per hour. And 102 spaces continue to be available off Hay Street at the Lakeview carpark at a cost of $2.10 per hour.

As in previous years, temporary free parking will be made available at Queenstown Primary School on Robins Road from Saturday 21 December to Sunday 26 January 2025.

People heading into Queenstown are reminded all Council-owned parking spaces are free in the town centre from 6.00pm through to 8.00am the following morning, meaning that celebratory end of year dinner or spot of late-night shopping doesn’t need to be rushed.

In Wānaka, temporary free parking for all types of passenger vehicles and campervans is once again available at the Showgrounds off Brownston Street, which will be available from Wednesday 18 December through to Sunday 12 January 2025.

Those looking to ditch the car and avoid summer traffic are encouraged to go by foot, bike, or micro mobility device for shorter journeys, or to consider using the bus to get around the Whakatipu.

Locals and visitors to Wānaka can also enjoy new active travel connections throughout town, including the shared pathway running past the Marina and Yacht Club, and the Schools to Pool pathway running from Kelly’s Flat to town and on towards Three Parks and the pool.

