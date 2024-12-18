Serious Crash: Karaka Road, SH22 - Counties Manukau

Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked part of Karaka Road, at Karaka.

Emergency services were notified of the crash, involving three vehicles, about 5.20pm. It occurred between Blackbridge Road and Sim Road.

Initial indications suggest four people have moderate injuries and one person has critical injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

