Man Arrested, Firearm Seized After Driver Fails To Stop For Police

Inspector Leairne Dow, Christchurch Metro Response Manager:

Police have arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm seized following a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch.

About 2:45pm yesterday (Tuesday 17 December), Police sighted a vehicle travelling on Quinns Road, but it fled and failed to stop when signalled.

A short time later the 35-year-old Christchurch man was arrested after Police stopped a separate vehicle on Bower Avenue, in which he was a passenger.

A loaded firearm was located in the vehicle and was seized.

The alleged offender has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday 16 January. He faces charges of failing to stop, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving while disqualified.

I would like to commend the staff involved; this was a good representation of the unknown risks faced by our officers. Their professional response resulted in the men being taken into custody without further incident, and one more firearm being taken off our streets.

