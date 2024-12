Crash, Hawke's Bay Expressway Near Longlands

Motorists on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway heading northbound are advised to expect delays following a crash near Longlands.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police just before 8am, at the roundabout with Maraekakaho Road.

While the crash is cleared, traffic heading northbound is down to one lane.

We thank motorists for their patience.

No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media