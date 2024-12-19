Name Release: Fatal Crash, Stratford

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on Mountain Road, Stratford on Saturday 14 December.

He was 22-year-old Jack William Pellett-Kaye, from Stratford.

Police wish to extend our condolences to his family and friends at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

