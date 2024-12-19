Name Release: Fatal Crash, Stratford

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
Police
can now release the name of the person who died following a
crash on Mountain Road, Stratford on Saturday 14
December.
He was 22-year-old Jack William
Pellett-Kaye, from Stratford.
Police wish to extend
our condolences to his family and friends at this
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
