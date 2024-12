Fatal Crash, Karaka

Police can advise one person has died following a serious crash in Karaka yesterday evening.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Karaka Road, involving three vehicles, at about 5.20pm.

Four people were transported to hospital with injuries.

Sadly one person died last night and three others remain in hospital.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media