Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Kaitaia Incident

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into the use of force during a meeting in Kaitaia.

On April 11 2024, a man attended a resolution meeting at the Kaitaia Police Station regarding an incident his son had been involved in.

However during the meeting, the man became aggressive towards an officer and left the meeting room.

The same officer escorted him out of the station and on the way stopped at a staircase where an altercation has taken place and subsequently both parties have fallen down the stairs.

The man sustained a dislocated shoulder as a consequence of the fall and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

A decision was made at the time to charge the man with assaulting the officer.

In its conclusions the IPCA made several findings in relation to the officer’s actions at the time and the subsequent investigation.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj says alongside the Authority’s independent investigation, Police also carried out an investigation into the complaint.

“Our investigation’s findings determined that the decision to charge him for assault was premature.

“We acknowledge further investigation was necessary and ultimately we withdrew the court summons.”

Superintendent Srhoj says Police also acknowledge the IPCA’s findings concerning Officer B, who investigated the complaint into the matter.

“Police can always learn from situations like this, and we will continue to do so, to ensure our people, and the wider community, are kept safe.”

