Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Kaitaia Incident

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into the use of force during a meeting in Kaitaia.

On April 11 2024, a man attended a resolution meeting at the Kaitaia Police Station regarding an incident his son had been involved in.

However during the meeting, the man became aggressive towards an officer and left the meeting room.

The same officer escorted him out of the station and on the way stopped at a staircase where an altercation has taken place and subsequently both parties have fallen down the stairs.

The man sustained a dislocated shoulder as a consequence of the fall and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

A decision was made at the time to charge the man with assaulting the officer.

In its conclusions the IPCA made several findings in relation to the officer’s actions at the time and the subsequent investigation.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj says alongside the Authority’s independent investigation, Police also carried out an investigation into the complaint.

“Our investigation’s findings determined that the decision to charge him for assault was premature.

“We acknowledge further investigation was necessary and ultimately we withdrew the court summons.”

Superintendent Srhoj says Police also acknowledge the IPCA’s findings concerning Officer B, who investigated the complaint into the matter.

“Police can always learn from situations like this, and we will continue to do so, to ensure our people, and the wider community, are kept safe.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 