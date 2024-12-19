Christmas Is About Giving, But Don’t Give Up Your Privacy

Taking a break and relaxing over the holidays is a Kiwi tradition, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about protecting your privacy, Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says.

"The holiday period can be a time of letting things slide, which can mean it’s also the time privacy issues strike, like phishing scams, dodgy online stores, and invasive kids’ toys.

Christmas shopping can be stressful, it’s time dependent and unfortunately scammers can take advantage of people through fake online shopping sites, or scam emails about parcel deliveries or special offers.

"With multiple things being ordered online, it can be tempting to click on a link about parcel deliveries and end up falling for a common phishing scam," says Mr Webster.

Even presents can have privacy implications, with an increasingly number of things having AI included, for example there are even air-fryers with built in AI cameras. Kids’ toys are not immune either, with many ‘smart’ presents available.

"The key thing is about being aware the present you bought has AI included and being comfortable with the pros and cons of that. Good questions to ask are how much personal information it needs, where are these details going and who owns that information?

"You may be fine with using your own personal information to make something work, but are you so comfortable with having a family member, including potentially a young child, give away their personal details?

"It’s no fun to think about privacy when you’re shopping for kids’ toys, but you’d avoid a toy that presents a health risk, so you should probably also avoid toys that present privacy risks."

Another good privacy tip is if you’re buying from a website you’ve never used before, make sure it’s a site you can trust. You can look up online reviews of the store to check their reliability and reputation. If you see a deal too good to be true, it really might be.

"It takes a wealth of personal information to order online, so make sure you only give information to websites you trust, as things can quickly go bad if it’s not a legitimate site.

"It’s important to pause and take a moment to think about the situation. Get a second opinion, check online and follow the guidance from trusted sources like Netsafe.

Road toll texts are another common phishing scam over the holidays. It can be difficult recalling when and where you were on a toll road, so it might seem real, but the most important thing is knowing Waka Kotahi will never send you a text message with a link in it, so don’t click it, delete it.

"We’re not trying to be killjoys, we just want Kiwis to stay safe over summer whether that’s on the roads, under the sun, or online with their privacy.

