Third Person Arrested In Lake Horowhenua Homicide
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson:
Police
have made a third arrest in relation to the death of Robert
Albert at Lake Horowhenua in October.
A 36-year-old
man was arrested after presenting to the Levin Police
station yesterday.
He is due to appear in the Levin
District Court today, charged with
murder.
