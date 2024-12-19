Third Person Arrested In Lake Horowhenua Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson:

Police have made a third arrest in relation to the death of Robert Albert at Lake Horowhenua in October.

A 36-year-old man was arrested after presenting to the Levin Police station yesterday.

He is due to appear in the Levin District Court today, charged with murder.

