Final Porirua Writers’ Walk Sculpture Unveiled

Author Elizabeth Knox stands with the new sculpture which features an excerpt from one of her novels. Photo/Supplied.

The fifth and final sculpture of the Porirua Writers’ Walk was unveiled on the weekend, acknowledging award-winning author Elizabeth Knox.

The series of artworks honouring different writers with strong links to Porirua has been made possible due to fundraising carried out by the Porirua Community Arts Panel (PCA). Their objective is to encourage and promote the practice and appreciation of all art and cultural forms in Porirua City.

The latest sculpture, designed by Wellington artist Keri-Mei Zagrobelna, represents a swan and is made from aluminium and zinc.

Knox spent 12 years living in Paremata and watched Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in all its moods as she travelled back and forth on the train to school in Tawa.

Along with the sculpture, words from Knox’s 1992 novel Treasure are featured in the installation. The passage mentions Pāuatahanui Inlet directly, which connects the sculpture to its location adjacent to the harbour.

Sculpture artist Zagrobelna lived in Porirua as a teenager and studied at Whitireia’s Porirua Campus. Knox chose Zagrobelna to create the sculpture as they already knew each other, and she wanted someone to represent her who she had a close relationship with.

The newest artwork can be found along the Harbourside Walkway, near the Pirate’s Cove mini golf.

Porirua City Council supports the Writers’ Walk by providing land for the sculptures and project managing the initiative. Council also carries out ongoing management and maintenance of the sculptures.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the fifth and final sculpture of the Writers’ Walk represents a long-running partnership between the PCA and Porirua City.

"We are lucky to have groups such as the PCA who work hard to fundraise to make beautiful works of art such as these accessible for the people of Porirua.

"The Writers’ Walk really adds to the rich experience of public art we have in this city, and educates both residents and visitors about well-known authors, poets and playwrights who have meaningful connections with Porirua."

The first sculpture of the Writers’ Walk was installed at the corner of Wi Neera Drive and Titahi Bay Rd in 2015. Created in the shape of a pou, it commemorates the wordsmith Te Rangihaeata.

Others acknowledged with sculptures on the walk are local writer Patricia Grace, author and historian Michael King and poet, playwright and novelist Alistair Te Ariki Campbell.

