Have You Seen Thomas? Police Appeal For Information To Locate Missing Hutt Valley Man

Thomas Basire (Photo/Supplied)

Police are appealing for information to locate Thomas Basire, who has been reported missing in the Hutt Central area.

Thomas has not been seen since the 24th of November 2024. He is of slim build and is around 180cm tall.

He frequents the Lower Hutt CBD and has been reported to stay around the War Memorial Library, in Lower Hutt

Police and Thomas’s family have grave concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Thomas, or have any information that may assist in locating him please update us at 105 online now or call 105, referencing file number 241213/6143.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

