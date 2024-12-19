Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Thomas? Police Appeal For Information To Locate Missing Hutt Valley Man

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thomas Basire (Photo/Supplied)

Police are appealing for information to locate Thomas Basire, who has been reported missing in the Hutt Central area.

Thomas has not been seen since the 24th of November 2024. He is of slim build and is around 180cm tall.

He frequents the Lower Hutt CBD and has been reported to stay around the War Memorial Library, in Lower Hutt

Police and Thomas’s family have grave concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Thomas, or have any information that may assist in locating him please update us at 105 online now or call 105, referencing file number 241213/6143.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 