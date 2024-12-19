Getting Help For Family Violence This Summer

Over the summer there can be a lot of stress placed on families, it is sadly one of the busiest times of year for Police attending family violence.

Family violence can affect anyone. Financial pressures, unemployment, increased alcohol consumption, feeling like you are ‘spread too thin’ with social/school/family engagements, difficult relationships, decisions about where to spend holidays can all add extra pressure and stress at this time of year.

Inspector Natasha Allan, National Manager Family Harm Prevention, says “Violence is not okay. Police takes family and sexual violence seriously and want all victims to be assured if they come forward, their case will be treated with sensitivity and respect.”

Inspector Allan’s message to anyone who is fearful for their safety, or the safety of others, is “Trust your instinct – if something doesn’t feel right, seek help. You have the right to be safe.”

If you or someone else is in danger, call 111. If you’re unable to speak, stay silent, and follow the operator’s instructions. If you’re in danger and you cannot call 111, leave and get out of harm’s way. Your safety comes first. Get to a safe distance and then call 111 or get somebody to call for you.

Inspector Allan recommends “We also know there are people who know their behaviour is unacceptable and don’t want to harm their loved ones. Walk away and take a moment so you don’t do something you’ll regret to someone you love. If you feel like it's time to change, be courageous and get in touch with Change is Possible to start your journey today.”

For further support and information:

Women’s Refuge(link is external) crisis line | 0800 733 843 - 24 hours | https://womensrefuge.org.nz/

Sexual Harm. Do you want to talk(link is external)? | Safe to talk – the sexual harm helpline | 0800 044 334 – or text 4334 | https://safetotalk.nz/

Family violence information line(link is external) | 0800 456 450 | https://www.areyouok.org.nz/

Shine(link is external) National Helpline | 0508 744 633 -9am to 11pm | https://2shine.org.nz/

Shakti – for migrant and refugee women | 0800 742 584 - 24 hours |

National network of stopping violence(link is external) | 03 391 0048 | https://nnfvs.org.nz/

Elder Abuse Helpline | 0800 32 668 65 - 24 hours |

Gandhi Nivas(link is external) – supporting men to be free from violence | 0800 426 344 | https://gandhinivas.nz/

Change is Possible(link is external) – supporting men to be free from violence | https://www.changeispossible.org.nz/

Hohou te rongo kahukura(link is external) – outing violence - building rainbow communities free from violence | https://kahukura.co.nz/

Takatāpui & Rainbow People: Family Violence Support | Are You OK(link is external) – promoting healthy queer, trans and takatāpui relationships | https://www.areyouok.org.nz/communities/support-for-takatapui-and-rainbow-people-experiencing-family-violence/

Sensitive Claims ACC(link is external) | 0800 735 566 | https://www.acc.co.nz/im-injured/what-we-cover/support-after-sexual-abuse-and-assault

Pet Refuge: https://www.petrefuge.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

