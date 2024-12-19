Two Pāpāmoa Sports Clubs Move Into New Home

A new pavilion at Gordon Spratt Reserve has been officially opened, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Pāpāmoa Cricket and Football Clubs.

The Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday 14 December, attended by Mayor Mahé Drysdale, Pāpāmoa Ward Councillor Steve Morris, representatives from both clubs, and around 150 club members and their families.

Guests enjoyed sausage sizzles, coffee, and junior cricket games as they explored the 265-square-metre facility.

The pavilion features accessible toilets, changing rooms, storage, umpire facilities, a reception and fully equipped kitchen. While primarily serving the football and cricket clubs, it will also be a valuable community asset, fostering social connections, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing a welcoming space for all.

Pāpāmoa Ward Councillor Steve Morris says the Pavilion is a vital asset for the rapidly growing community.

“The opening is another milestone in the development of this reserve, and it provides a long-awaited home for cricket and football and another much-needed community space.

“Having a facility like this, where clubs can put their memorabilia, and have a place and presence on the land is really important.”

Alice Johnson Oval began as a parcel of land graciously gifted to the community by the Johnson family more than 40 years ago. As time progressed, it evolved into a cherished cricket oval, fulfilling the wishes of the Johnson family.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Pāpāmoa Cricket Club President Mark Divehall says it’s been a dream to have facilities like this since the club’s inception.

“It’s our true home now, and as we settle in, and as we continue to grow into it, we’re excited to personalise the space and make it even more welcoming.

“This pavilion will be a cornerstone in the growth of cricket in our area. It’s a huge milestone, and we look forward to seeing many happy faces here.”

The pavilion is part of a wider programme of planned upgrades and additions at Gordon Spratt Reserve. Other enhancements since the beginning of 2023 include a relocatable netball facility, field upgrades (including expansions), a revamped skatepark and formalising an overflow carpark.

Work will continue in the coming years, including new facilities and sport fields upgrades.

© Scoop Media

