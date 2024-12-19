New Green Flag For Henley Lake

Henley Lake has maintained its Green Flag Community Award for the fourth year running.

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognised programme that rewards well-managed parks and open spaces that provide high-quality recreational experiences for communities.

The Community Award recognises the involvement of the community in developing the park through the Henley Trust.

Masterton District Council Facilities and Open Spaces Manager Ian Osland said the award reflected the partnership approach to managing the park with contractor Green By Nature and the Henley Trust.

“We aim to make Henley Lake a place for the whole community – and it is well used by everyone from dog walkers, and people without dogs, to disc golf fans,” he said.

Henley Trust Chair Tom Ward was delighted with the news.

“The Trust continues to work hard to make Henley Lake a great place for all visitors and it’s fantastic to see this recognition continuing,” he said.

Green By Nature Operations Manager Thomas Duxfield said the Green Flag reflected the strong cooperation between those looking after the park.

“This is a real reflection of the excellent working relationship between the Council, and the Trust and Green By Nature.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

