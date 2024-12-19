Residents And Visitors Encouraged To Help Save Water This Summer

Residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District are encouraged to help save water this summer, with simple changes at home or the holiday house making a big difference in the face of hot and dry weather likely over the next few months.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Infrastructure Operations Manager, Simon Mason shared that water consumption historically skyrockets over the Christmas and New Year period, and that demand was already starting to steadily increase this December.

“As temperatures increase and the amount of rain we’re getting drops away, more people turn to the sprinkler to keep that lawn lush and green, they spend more time keeping the garden hydrated, or the hose is blasting in the backyard for kids to play with on sunny afternoons,” said Mr Mason.

“Water is a limited and precious resource, but how we’re using the water we’ve got can become unsustainable very quickly in summer, putting our supplies at risk in the event of an emergency and potentially leading to temporary water restrictions if the network comes under enough strain.”

To help achieve a summer free from water restriction, Mr Mason shared there were plenty of quick and easy things to do at home to help keep reservoirs filled, and water and summer flowing along nicely.

The biggest water saving efforts at home can be made when watering lawns or gardens, with residents encouraged to consider reducing their use of sprinklers or irrigation, and only watering late at night. This not only avoids the worst of the day’s heat and water being lost to evaporation, but also the busy morning and evening periods when water demand is at its highest.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Other effective tips include saving up to 20 litres for every minute cut from time spent in the shower, and the simple act of turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving to save another 10 litres in the space of a minute.

Another important step is to fix water leaks around the home and to notify Council of any on public land as soon as possible, helping to stop water that’s been treated, stored, and then piped across town ending up in the gutter and heading down a storm drain and straight back to the lake or river.

Mr Mason acknowledged little tweaks to how water is used might not seem like much, but collectively, enough people making one change at home would make a significant difference to the Queenstown Lakes District’s water supplies.

“We live in a wonderful but very hot and dry place over the summer months, and we’re fortunate to be blessed with an abundant freshwater resource right in our backyards,” said Mr Mason.

“But maintaining our water supplies isn’t simply resolved by getting more from the lake or aquifer; there is a significant cost associated with taking that water, and constructing and operating the additional infrastructure needed to treat it, store it, and deliver it to taps around the district.”

“We’ve all been or seen that person with the sprinkler blasting at midday, or the broken irrigation that’s just spent three hours watering a nearby road or footpath. It’s not the water we’ve got, it’s how we’re using it,” said Mr Mason.

Currently, the Queenstown Lakes District is one of the biggest water consumers in Aotearoa New Zealand with individuals using an average of 501 litres per day, which is estimated to be more than double the national average.

Residents and visitors can check out a range of tips and tricks to play their part and help save water at home at www.qldc.govt.nz/save-water.

More information on water restrictions is available at www.qldc.govt.nz/water-restrictions.

© Scoop Media

