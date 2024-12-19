South Westland Highway Back To Normal Speeds Until Mid January, Good Progress Rockfall Prevention Work

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) rock scaling crews have made good progress on a section of South Westland cliff-face since torrential rain led to the closure of the highway north of Haast in November. Rockfall and debris were triggered in a number of places with widespread flooding and clean up required along the highway.

“Scaling crews moved onto the area above the road (the rift area), north of the historic underslip, soon after the rockfall and have been working with explosives in recent weeks to clear particular rock features,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

The highway has been closed 12.30 pm to 4 pm on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to allow for the safe explosives placement, blasting and road clearance to occur.

“Deconstruction of the Epitaph Rift feature, set off by the 9 November rainfall, is progressing well. It’s painstakingly slow work, deconstructing the feature block by block, but the teams have made good progress.

“They will now take a break over the Christmas period, with work stopping on site Friday, 20 December and re-starting Monday, 13 January.”

Work will restart from the 13 January and is expected to continue through to March, 2025.

From 13 January, the road will again be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 12.30 and 4pm for explosive rock clearing.

Epitaph underslip

The historic underslip area south of the rockfall site, has remained stable through the recent periods of heavy rain. There has been no movement recorded since the heaviest recent rainfall on 9 November.

“An extensive remote monitoring system is now in place, providing real time information to our maintenance teams should any movement occur,” says Miss Whinham. “We have resources in place to manage the site over the Christmas period if it is needed and if weather triggers any other movements around this site.”

Normal road speed limits apply Xmas/20 December to 13 January

There will be no traffic management or speed restrictions through the Epitaph site over the Christmas period, given no crew are on the ground, however during periods of heavy rain the road may close at short notice for road user safety.

