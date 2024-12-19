Public Notification Of Application To Demolish Town Hall

The resource consent application (RM240135) to demolish Masterton’s old town hall building will be publicly notified from 8am tomorrow (20 December), with public submissions open until 4pm, 10 February 2025.

In June 2024, Masterton District Council agreed to demolish the existing town hall and municipal buildings, including the façade, and build a new multi-purpose town hall on the current site, with a total budget of no more than $25 million, allocated through Years 1-4 of the 2024-34 long-term plan.

The application, along with all supporting materials, will be available on the Masterton District Council website. Hard copies will be available at the Masterton District Library, 54 Queen Street, the Council’s customer service centre , 161 Queen Street, and Waiata House, 27-29 Lincoln Road.

Submissions can be made by:

sending a written submission and any supporting documents to Planning Department, Masterton District Council, PO Box 444, Masterton,

dropping a completed submission form at our Waiata House or Queen Street offices or,

emailing an electronic copy to planningadmin@mstn.govt.nz

Submissions can be made in support, opposition or be neutral and submitters can indicate if they wish to share their views at a hearing.

Because the Council is the applicant, independent commissioners will be appointed prior to the closure of the submission period. Following the closure of submissions, the processing consent authority will then have 25 working days to organise a hearing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Council General Manager - Infrastructure & Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi said community involvement in the process was strongly encouraged.

“We look forward to receiving submissions that will contribute to the overall decision-making process regarding the Town Hall Resource Consent application,” she said.

“We appreciate that Christmas is a busy time for people, but believe the February deadline for submissions will allow the community to have their say in an informed way.”

© Scoop Media

