Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Notification Of Application To Demolish Town Hall

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

The resource consent application (RM240135) to demolish Masterton’s old town hall building will be publicly notified from 8am tomorrow (20 December), with public submissions open until 4pm, 10 February 2025.

In June 2024, Masterton District Council agreed to demolish the existing town hall and municipal buildings, including the façade, and build a new multi-purpose town hall on the current site, with a total budget of no more than $25 million, allocated through Years 1-4 of the 2024-34 long-term plan.

The application, along with all supporting materials, will be available on the Masterton District Council website. Hard copies will be available at the Masterton District Library, 54 Queen Street, the Council’s customer service centre , 161 Queen Street, and Waiata House, 27-29 Lincoln Road.

Submissions can be made by:

  • sending a written submission and any supporting documents to Planning Department, Masterton District Council, PO Box 444, Masterton,
  • dropping a completed submission form at our Waiata House or Queen Street offices or,
  • emailing an electronic copy to planningadmin@mstn.govt.nz

Submissions can be made in support, opposition or be neutral and submitters can indicate if they wish to share their views at a hearing.

Because the Council is the applicant, independent commissioners will be appointed prior to the closure of the submission period. Following the closure of submissions, the processing consent authority will then have 25 working days to organise a hearing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Council General Manager - Infrastructure & Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi said community involvement in the process was strongly encouraged.

“We look forward to receiving submissions that will contribute to the overall decision-making process regarding the Town Hall Resource Consent application,” she said.

“We appreciate that Christmas is a busy time for people, but believe the February deadline for submissions will allow the community to have their say in an informed way.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 