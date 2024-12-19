Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Investigating Suspicious Fire In Hastings

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at Hastings Tyre Service Centre on Omahu Road early this morning.

The fire was reported to police at around 2.50am and has caused extensive damage to the business, including customers’ vehicles.

There were no reports of injuries.

A person on a bicycle was seen in the area and Police are seeking further information regarding their identity and/or movements around the time of the fire.

Police are appealing to the public for any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, that may assist our enquiries.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Police via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz (selecting “Update Report).

Please quote reference number 241219/0842.

