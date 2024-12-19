SH 6 North Of Kingston Closed By Serious Crash - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 6 (Kingston Road), near the intersection with Glen Nevis Station Road.

The crash, involving a car and a bus, was reported to Police at 4.05pm.

At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries – an update will be issued once further information is available.

State Highway 6 north of Kingston is closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are urged to delay travel where possible.

