SH 6 North Of Kingston Closed By Serious Crash - Southern

SH 6 North Of Kingston Closed By Serious Crash
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 6 (Kingston Road), near the intersection with Glen Nevis Station Road.
The crash, involving a car and a bus, was reported to Police at 4.05pm.
At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries – an update will be issued once further information is available.
State Highway 6 north of Kingston is closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.
Motorists are urged to delay travel where possible.