SH 6 North Of Kingston Closed By Serious Crash - Southern

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 6 (Kingston Road), near the intersection with Glen Nevis Station Road.

The crash, involving a car and a bus, was reported to Police at 4.05pm.

At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries – an update will be issued once further information is available.

State Highway 6 north of Kingston is closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are urged to delay travel where possible.

