How To Fuel Your Kids For Healthy, Happy Holidays

Summer break means freedom and fun — but it also means chaos for the well-ordered schedules that keep kids on track during the school year.

One of the biggest challenges is to keep kids eating well while the usual routines take a back seat.

No more school bells to remind them when it’s time for morning tea or lunch. Instead, kids can slip into unpredictable eating patterns or snack their way through the day. So, how do you keep healthy eating on the radar while still letting them enjoy the summer?

“During school, kids’ days are mapped out with classroom activities and set break times to refuel and recharge. Take away that structure, and it’s easy for them to slip into mindless snacking or even forget to eat for hours, says Mindy Wigzell, Manager for Food for Thought — a practical nutrition education programme delivered in primary schools nationwide.

“Over the holidays kids can become preoccupied with play and doing their own thing, so it’s important to help them keep good eating habits, and perhaps take the opportunity set them up with some even better eating habits for the year ahead.”

This year alone, Food for Thought Nutritionists have taught over 18,000 Kiwi kids the value of fueling their bodies with balanced eating. Through in-class lessons with qualified Nutritionists and field trips to their local New World, PAK’nSAVE, or Four Square, children have gained essential life skills in understanding how different foods nourish their bodies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Why a lack of routine can be a challenge

Mindy outlines three challenges that can come with a lack of routine. “The first is not regularly fuelling active and growing bodies. Without the structure of a school day, children can lose some of the prompts for them to refuel and hydrate throughout the day. Kids engrossed in play may skip meals, missing out on essential energy and nutrients.”

The impact on energy and mood also has the potential to derail family activities. “What kids eat and drink can affect their energy levels and mood. Forgetting to eat, having too many nutrient-poor foods or not drinking enough water can leave kids feeling irritable or lethargic, making fun family activities feel like a chore.”

Finally, returning to school routines after a long summer break can take some adjustment, after several weeks of no morning alarms, no school lunchboxes, flexible eating schedules and no work pressures. “When the school term begins, parents and kids may have to adjust quickly to school and work routines. While many parents may look forward to sending the kids back to school, the sudden change of routines can also be a source of stress.”

Here’s Food for Thought’s list of practical steps you can take to help your kids maintain healthy eating habits this summer.

Create a holiday routine. While summer is about relaxation, a loose routine can provide structure without feeling restrictive. Set consistent times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and allow for a couple of snack breaks in between. This helps kids to know when to expect meals and gives them the chance to get hungry but not ravenous between meals. Maintaining some sense of routine during the holidays can also make the back-to-school transition that little bit easier. Make healthy options easy. Stock the fridge and pantry with easy, nutritious options like chopped seasonal fruits, veggie sticks, yoghurt, and whole-grain crackers. Kids are more likely to eat snacks that are visible and easy to grab-and-go, so keep the fruit bowl topped up with their favourites and place it where it can easily be reached. Get kids involved in the kitchen. Get your children involved in planning and preparing meals. Let them choose a few recipes to try or help make snacks like homemade trail mix or fruit kebabs. Engaging them in the process can make them more excited to eat what they’ve created and teach them valuable skills to help them eat well throughout their lives. Keep them hydrated. Dehydration can also impact kids’ energy levels and mood. Havewater readily available and encourage them to drink regularly, especially during outdoor activities in the summer heat. Keeping water chilled and adding a slice of fruit can make it more enticing to drink. Homemade smoothies are also a great way to provide some extra nourishment and hydration at the same time. Enjoy summer treats without guilt. Christmas pavlovas, ice cream in a cone and fish and chips on the beach are an iconic part of Kiwi summers and sharing occasional treats as a family can create special summer memories that may be treasured for a lifetime. Having plenty of opportunities for nutritious foods throughout the day provides a balance to ensure your kids get the nutrients they need while leaving room for some indulgences too. Make the most of mealtimes together. The summer holidays are a unique opportunity to spend time with friends and family and connect over food - whether that’s a BBQ at home, a packed lunch at the beach or a festive meal with extended family and whānau. Eating together helps strengthen family bonds and is a great way to role model healthy eating behaviours to kids.

This year alone, Food for Thought Nutritionists has taught over 18,000 Kiwi kids the value of fuelling their bodies with balanced eating. Through in-class lessons with qualified Nutritionists and field trips to their local New World, PAK’nSAVE, or Four Square, children have gained essential life skills in understanding nutrition.

By blending structure with the freedom that makes summer special, you can help your kids eat well and enjoy their holiday to the fullest.

© Scoop Media

