Report Shows Men Represented More Than Nine Out Of 10 Coastal Drownings Over 2023/24

Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) 2024 National Beach and Coastal Safety Report, revealed 42 drownings along Aotearoa New Zealand’s coastline between July 2023 and June 2024, down from 46 the previous year. The report, delivered with Aon as Major Partner, documents incidents along New Zealand’s coastline, shedding light on trends, behaviours, and perceptions.

Tom Kearney SLSNZ National Coastal Safety Manager says, “This brings the ten-year total to 429 fatalities. This is a terrible loss of life that leaves families and communities shattered and has a major impact on emergency services like ours who are involved.”

“Annual drowning figures aren’t going down fast enough. We know about beach and coastal hazards, and the risky activities and situations. Now we all need to do everything we can to bring the numbers down.”

Perhaps the greatest disparity is the increasing proportion of adult males drowning on our coastline. In the last year, 93% of those who drowned on our coast were male, compared with the 10-year average of 88% males and 12% females.

The highest number of fatal drownings in 2023-4 occurred in the 35-44 age group (10) followed by 45 -54 (8) and 55 – 65 (6).

Most fatal drowning occurred while swimming and wading (13), followed by land-based fishing and falls. The increase in drownings while land-based fishing (9 in 2023-24) is considerably higher than the 10-year average of 4.9 drownings. The number of drownings while boating (3 in 2023-24) is pleasingly lower than the 10-year average of 6.5.

This year, Northland’s per capita drowning rate of 2.93 per 100,000 people was considerably higher than the next highest region, Marlborough at 1.91 drownings per 100,000 people. However, this was an improvement on the previous year in Northland when the rate was 3.05 per 100,000 people.

The 2024 National Beach and Coastal Safety Report revealed Auckland had the highest number of fatalities, followed by Waikato, Northland, and Wellington. The previous year Auckland has the highest number followed by Canterbury, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty.

The report found rip currents remained the main hazard accounting for most rescues and 17% of the drownings at surf beaches in the last decade.

Kearney said, “Most New Zealanders know that rip currents are dangerous. 48% of people are confident they can identify a rip current, but when tested using photographs, only a third of people can identify a rip current. The number is even less when people are tested on a beach in a real-life situation.”

“In the 2023–24 season, over 4329 surf lifeguards from 74 Surf Life Saving Clubs patrolled 91 locations around the country. It’s important work and SLSNZ supports them with education, equipment and other services,” said Kearney.

Between June 2023 and June 2024 surf lifeguards rescued 893 people, performed 40,626 preventative actions to stop people getting into life-threatening situations, and carried out 1719 first aids.

Melissa Cantell, Chief Executive Officer for Aon in New Zealand says the report is a critical tool to help pinpoint the key risks to safety on our beaches.

“Aon is proud to support SLSNZ’s vital work to raise safety awareness in the community and help keep Kiwis safe at the beach and in the water this summer.”

With January, traditionally the deadliest month, still ahead, SLSNZ is urging people to visit safeswim.org.nz or download the Safeswim app to find a lifeguarded beach, and swim between the red and yellow flags.

And remember the key safety messages:

Know how to float

Find the safest place to swim

If in doubt, stay out

Take care of others

Know how to get help

Read the full report here: https://www.surflifesaving.org.nz/media/zqvdehyh/nbcs-report-2024_for-digital-use-only.pdf

