Wellington City Council’s Hottest Hits List For 2024

The Wellington City Council elves have been busy crunching the numbers for the annual silly season lists of the naughty, nice and nerdy from the year – so without further ado...

The most popular dog names:

· Charlie (141)

· Poppy (121)

· Bella (118)

· Luna (106)

· Coco (102)

· Molly (97)

· Ted/Teddy (97)

· Ruby (91)

· Millie (82)

· Frankie (82)

· Daisy (77)

· Milo (68)

· Roxy (67)

· Lola (66)

The most unusual dog names:

· Big Fudge

· Lady Faraway Mozzarella Sandwiches Billington

· Flash Sparkle Moonbeam

· Special Jimmy

· Gofetch Quantum Leap Frankie

· Charlie Meatball Wigglebottom

· Benedict Crumble Batch

· Oreo Aberford 3 socks

· Dollar Wang

· Finnegan Floppy Lee

· Ginger Sky Diamond

· Nuggy McSchugglebutt

· Soda Onion

Parks, Sport and Recreation:

· 8462ha of grass mowed (an area twice the size of the Nelson region).

· 389km of tracks cleared (the same distance as Wellington to Taupo).

· 129ha of garden beds maintained (an area over twice the size of the Vatican City).

· 2824km lines marked on sports fields (further than Wellington to Fiji).

· 105 tonnes of rubbish picked up from our open spaces (it would take five large trucks to carry this weight).

Unusual items found around Wellington:

· A fax machine

· A couch in the harbour

· Two car engines

· Three paintings

· A Peugeot moped in a public toilet

Calls to contact centre and customer requests/concerns reported through different channels (Jan- end of Nov):

· Phone calls: 168,356

· Tickets created and logged:

o By phone: 81,528

o By email to info@wcc: 39,608

o By FixIt/website: 32,993

o Other sources: 306

Cute questions from kids at Zero Waste Education sessions:

· Do worms have a party in the compost bin or are they mostly just really bored?

· At what time do worms wake up in the morning?

· Do worms like the food waste on its own or do they prefer it with tomato ketchup?

· Do you think it would be ok for me to repurpose my brother, because he’s not very useful at the moment?

· You said reusing things is better than only using them once, but when I reuse my undies for three days in a row my Mum says that’s bad. Do you think she’s wrong?

· Please could I quickly just go outside and jump up and down for one minute because I’m bursting because I love Papatūānuku so much?

Some highlights from Wellington City Libraries:

· 2308 packets of seeds were bagged up for our Kākano seed libraries at Korimako (Ngaio) and Te Awa-a-Taia (Ruth Gotlieb Kilbirnie) branches.

· Nearly 30,000 children’s picture books were borrowed each month.

· Over 100 new titles were added to the Māori collection.

· Over 120 people borrowed power meters to check their appliances’ energy consumption.

· Some doggy friends from Canine Friends Pet Therapy helped grow young reader confidence in 15-minute one-on-one Read to Kuri sessions.

· The collection of large print books specifically aimed at those with Dementia Mate Wareware or mild cognitive impairment, grew to 45 titles.

· Over 3 million tracks are now available to listen to via the Naxos Music Library.

· Almost 300 attended Cuentacuentos (Spanish) pre-school programmes at Te Māhanga Karori branch this year.

Most popular books at Wellington City Libraries:

AUTHOR Non Fiction Clear, James Atomic habits Espiner, Emma There's a cure for this : a memoir Latour, Pippa, 1921-2023 The last secret agent Mosley, Michael, 1957-2024 Just one thing : how simple changes can transform your life Brady, Fern Strong female character Mate, Gabor The myth of normal : trauma, illness & healing in a toxic culture Attia, Peter Outlive : the science & art of longevity Opai, Keri Tikanga : an introduction to te ao Maori Morrison, Scotty Maori made easy : for everyday learners of the Maori language Klein, Naomi, 1970- Doppelganger : a trip into the mirror world AUTHOR Fiction Perkins, Emily, 1970- Lioness Garmus, Bonnie Lessons in chemistry Lynch, Paul, 1977- Prophet song Osman, Richard, 1970- The last devil to die Murray, Paul, 1975- The bee sting Shapiro, Josie Everything is beautiful and everything hurts O'Donoghue, Caroline The Rachel incident Child, Lee The secret Chidgey, Catherine, 1970- Pet Henry, Emily Happy place AUTHOR Children Fiction Kinney, Jeff No brainer Kinney, Jeff Diper overlode Kinney, Jeff The getaway Kinney, Jeff Double down Griffiths, Andy, 1961- The 13-storey treehouse Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone Kinney, Jeff Rodrick rules Kinney, Jeff Diary of a wimpy kid : Greg Heffley's journal Kinney, Jeff The last straw Kinney, Jeff Big shot AUTHOR YA Fiction Mass, Sarah J. A court of thorns and roses Mass, Sarah J. A court of mist and fury Mass, Sarah J. A court of wings and ruin Jackson, Holly A good girl's guide to murder Mass, Sarah J. Throne of glass Collins, Suzanne The ballad of songbirds and snakes Jackson, Holly Good girl, bad blood Jackson, Holly As good as dead Collins, Suzanne Catching fire Collins, Suzanne The Hunger Games

