Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Council’s Hottest Hits List For 2024

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The Wellington City Council elves have been busy crunching the numbers for the annual silly season lists of the naughty, nice and nerdy from the year – so without further ado...

The most popular dog names:

· Charlie (141)

· Poppy (121)

· Bella (118)

· Luna (106)

· Coco (102)

· Molly (97)

· Ted/Teddy (97)

· Ruby (91)

· Millie (82)

· Frankie (82)

· Daisy (77)

· Milo (68)

· Roxy (67)

· Lola (66)

The most unusual dog names:

· Big Fudge

· Lady Faraway Mozzarella Sandwiches Billington

· Flash Sparkle Moonbeam

· Special Jimmy

· Gofetch Quantum Leap Frankie

· Charlie Meatball Wigglebottom

· Benedict Crumble Batch

· Oreo Aberford 3 socks

· Dollar Wang

· Finnegan Floppy Lee

· Ginger Sky Diamond

· Nuggy McSchugglebutt

· Soda Onion

Parks, Sport and Recreation:

· 8462ha of grass mowed (an area twice the size of the Nelson region).

· 389km of tracks cleared (the same distance as Wellington to Taupo).

· 129ha of garden beds maintained (an area over twice the size of the Vatican City).

· 2824km lines marked on sports fields (further than Wellington to Fiji).

· 105 tonnes of rubbish picked up from our open spaces (it would take five large trucks to carry this weight).

Unusual items found around Wellington:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

· A fax machine

· A couch in the harbour

· Two car engines

· Three paintings

· A Peugeot moped in a public toilet

Calls to contact centre and customer requests/concerns reported through different channels (Jan- end of Nov):

· Phone calls: 168,356

· Tickets created and logged:

o By phone: 81,528

o By email to info@wcc: 39,608

o By FixIt/website: 32,993

o Other sources: 306

Cute questions from kids at Zero Waste Education sessions:

· Do worms have a party in the compost bin or are they mostly just really bored?

· At what time do worms wake up in the morning?

· Do worms like the food waste on its own or do they prefer it with tomato ketchup?

· Do you think it would be ok for me to repurpose my brother, because he’s not very useful at the moment?

· You said reusing things is better than only using them once, but when I reuse my undies for three days in a row my Mum says that’s bad. Do you think she’s wrong?

· Please could I quickly just go outside and jump up and down for one minute because I’m bursting because I love Papatūānuku so much?

Some highlights from Wellington City Libraries:

· 2308 packets of seeds were bagged up for our Kākano seed libraries at Korimako (Ngaio) and Te Awa-a-Taia (Ruth Gotlieb Kilbirnie) branches.

· Nearly 30,000 children’s picture books were borrowed each month.

· Over 100 new titles were added to the Māori collection.

· Over 120 people borrowed power meters to check their appliances’ energy consumption.

· Some doggy friends from Canine Friends Pet Therapy helped grow young reader confidence in 15-minute one-on-one Read to Kuri sessions.

· The collection of large print books specifically aimed at those with Dementia Mate Wareware or mild cognitive impairment, grew to 45 titles.

· Over 3 million tracks are now available to listen to via the Naxos Music Library.

· Almost 300 attended Cuentacuentos (Spanish) pre-school programmes at Te Māhanga Karori branch this year.

Most popular books at Wellington City Libraries: 

AUTHOR Non Fiction 
Clear, James Atomic habits 
Espiner, Emma There's a cure for this : a memoir 
Latour, Pippa, 1921-2023 The last secret agent 
Mosley, Michael, 1957-2024 Just one thing : how simple changes can transform your life 
Brady, Fern Strong female character 
Mate, Gabor The myth of normal : trauma, illness & healing in a toxic culture 
Attia, Peter Outlive : the science & art of longevity 
Opai, Keri Tikanga : an introduction to te ao Maori 
Morrison, Scotty Maori made easy : for everyday learners of the Maori language 
Klein, Naomi, 1970- Doppelganger : a trip into the mirror world 
  
AUTHOR Fiction 
Perkins, Emily, 1970- Lioness 
Garmus, Bonnie Lessons in chemistry 
Lynch, Paul, 1977- Prophet song 
Osman, Richard, 1970- The last devil to die 
Murray, Paul, 1975- The bee sting 
Shapiro, Josie Everything is beautiful and everything hurts 
O'Donoghue, Caroline The Rachel incident 
Child, Lee The secret 
Chidgey, Catherine, 1970- Pet 
Henry, Emily Happy place 
  
AUTHOR Children Fiction 
Kinney, Jeff No brainer 
Kinney, Jeff Diper overlode 
Kinney, Jeff The getaway 
Kinney, Jeff Double down 
Griffiths, Andy, 1961- The 13-storey treehouse 
Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone 
Kinney, Jeff Rodrick rules 
Kinney, Jeff Diary of a wimpy kid : Greg Heffley's journal 
Kinney, Jeff The last straw 
Kinney, Jeff Big shot 
  
AUTHOR YA Fiction 
Mass, Sarah J. A court of thorns and roses 
Mass, Sarah J. A court of mist and fury 
Mass, Sarah J. A court of wings and ruin 
Jackson, Holly A good girl's guide to murder 
Mass, Sarah J. Throne of glass 
Collins, Suzanne The ballad of songbirds and snakes 
Jackson, Holly Good girl, bad blood 
Jackson, Holly As good as dead 
Collins, Suzanne Catching fire 
Collins, Suzanne The Hunger Games

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 