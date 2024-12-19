Wellington City Council’s Hottest Hits List For 2024
The Wellington City Council elves have been busy crunching the numbers for the annual silly season lists of the naughty, nice and nerdy from the year – so without further ado...
The most popular dog names:
· Charlie (141)
· Poppy (121)
· Bella (118)
· Luna (106)
· Coco (102)
· Molly (97)
· Ted/Teddy (97)
· Ruby (91)
· Millie (82)
· Frankie (82)
· Daisy (77)
· Milo (68)
· Roxy (67)
· Lola (66)
The most unusual dog names:
· Big Fudge
· Lady Faraway Mozzarella Sandwiches Billington
· Flash Sparkle Moonbeam
· Special Jimmy
· Gofetch Quantum Leap Frankie
· Charlie Meatball Wigglebottom
· Benedict Crumble Batch
· Oreo Aberford 3 socks
· Dollar Wang
· Finnegan Floppy Lee
· Ginger Sky Diamond
· Nuggy McSchugglebutt
· Soda Onion
Parks, Sport and Recreation:
· 8462ha of grass mowed (an area twice the size of the Nelson region).
· 389km of tracks cleared (the same distance as Wellington to Taupo).
· 129ha of garden beds maintained (an area over twice the size of the Vatican City).
· 2824km lines marked on sports fields (further than Wellington to Fiji).
· 105 tonnes of rubbish picked up from our open spaces (it would take five large trucks to carry this weight).
Unusual items found around Wellington:
· A fax machine
· A couch in the harbour
· Two car engines
· Three paintings
· A Peugeot moped in a public toilet
Calls to contact centre and customer requests/concerns reported through different channels (Jan- end of Nov):
· Phone calls: 168,356
· Tickets created and logged:
o By phone: 81,528
o By email to info@wcc: 39,608
o By FixIt/website: 32,993
o Other sources: 306
Cute questions from kids at Zero Waste Education sessions:
· Do worms have a party in the compost bin or are they mostly just really bored?
· At what time do worms wake up in the morning?
· Do worms like the food waste on its own or do they prefer it with tomato ketchup?
· Do you think it would be ok for me to repurpose my brother, because he’s not very useful at the moment?
· You said reusing things is better than only using them once, but when I reuse my undies for three days in a row my Mum says that’s bad. Do you think she’s wrong?
· Please could I quickly just go outside and jump up and down for one minute because I’m bursting because I love Papatūānuku so much?
Some highlights from Wellington City Libraries:
· 2308 packets of seeds were bagged up for our Kākano seed libraries at Korimako (Ngaio) and Te Awa-a-Taia (Ruth Gotlieb Kilbirnie) branches.
· Nearly 30,000 children’s picture books were borrowed each month.
· Over 100 new titles were added to the Māori collection.
· Over 120 people borrowed power meters to check their appliances’ energy consumption.
· Some doggy friends from Canine Friends Pet Therapy helped grow young reader confidence in 15-minute one-on-one Read to Kuri sessions.
· The collection of large print books specifically aimed at those with Dementia Mate Wareware or mild cognitive impairment, grew to 45 titles.
· Over 3 million tracks are now available to listen to via the Naxos Music Library.
· Almost 300 attended Cuentacuentos (Spanish) pre-school programmes at Te Māhanga Karori branch this year.
Most popular books at Wellington City Libraries:
|AUTHOR
|Non Fiction
|Clear, James
|Atomic habits
|Espiner, Emma
|There's a cure for this : a memoir
|Latour, Pippa, 1921-2023
|The last secret agent
|Mosley, Michael, 1957-2024
|Just one thing : how simple changes can transform your life
|Brady, Fern
|Strong female character
|Mate, Gabor
|The myth of normal : trauma, illness & healing in a toxic culture
|Attia, Peter
|Outlive : the science & art of longevity
|Opai, Keri
|Tikanga : an introduction to te ao Maori
|Morrison, Scotty
|Maori made easy : for everyday learners of the Maori language
|Klein, Naomi, 1970-
|Doppelganger : a trip into the mirror world
|AUTHOR
|Fiction
|Perkins, Emily, 1970-
|Lioness
|Garmus, Bonnie
|Lessons in chemistry
|Lynch, Paul, 1977-
|Prophet song
|Osman, Richard, 1970-
|The last devil to die
|Murray, Paul, 1975-
|The bee sting
|Shapiro, Josie
|Everything is beautiful and everything hurts
|O'Donoghue, Caroline
|The Rachel incident
|Child, Lee
|The secret
|Chidgey, Catherine, 1970-
|Pet
|Henry, Emily
|Happy place
|AUTHOR
|Children Fiction
|Kinney, Jeff
|No brainer
|Kinney, Jeff
|Diper overlode
|Kinney, Jeff
|The getaway
|Kinney, Jeff
|Double down
|Griffiths, Andy, 1961-
|The 13-storey treehouse
|Rowling, J. K.
|Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone
|Kinney, Jeff
|Rodrick rules
|Kinney, Jeff
|Diary of a wimpy kid : Greg Heffley's journal
|Kinney, Jeff
|The last straw
|Kinney, Jeff
|Big shot
|AUTHOR
|YA Fiction
|Mass, Sarah J.
|A court of thorns and roses
|Mass, Sarah J.
|A court of mist and fury
|Mass, Sarah J.
|A court of wings and ruin
|Jackson, Holly
|A good girl's guide to murder
|Mass, Sarah J.
|Throne of glass
|Collins, Suzanne
|The ballad of songbirds and snakes
|Jackson, Holly
|Good girl, bad blood
|Jackson, Holly
|As good as dead
|Collins, Suzanne
|Catching fire
|Collins, Suzanne
|The Hunger Games