Check, Clean, Dry Is Crucial

Checking, cleaning and drying gear and equipment while in Hawke’s Bay waterways will be crucial during summer to stop the spread of freshwater pests.

Regional Council Team Leader Biosecurity Matt Short says there are several freshwater pests of particular concern, including Corbicula species – exotic freshwater clams.

Corbicula (freshwater gold clams). Photo: LINZ

“Some aquatic pest species are already present in New Zealand and within our region, but many of our lakes and rivers remain pest-free. Corbicula has been found in the Waikato, and legal controls have been implemented to prevent its spread. However, it can still be dispersed on people’s gear and equipment to other regions.”

“To help keep it this way, it's essential to ensure equipment and vessels are properly cleaned and decontaminated before entering any Hawke’s Bay waterway. High-risk species can be microscopic, so even if you think your gear is clean, it’s best to give it a scrub down anyway.”

Invasive freshwater pests reduce water quality, compete against and feed on native freshwater fish, invertebrates, and plants, contribute to erosion, and increase nutrient levels in our waterways.

“We strongly urge people to do the right thing when moving through our waterways by checking, cleaning, and drying their gear and equipment. These simple actions can make the difference in keeping these pests out of the region,” says Short.

Check

Check boats, trailers, and anything else that has been in the water. Look for any plant material or mud and remove it. Even if the plant appears dry and dead, it may still survive and start a new infestation. Leave debris at the site, or if you find any later, treat and dispose of it in the rubbish. Do not wash debris down drains.

Clean

Wash all equipment (e.g., nets, machinery, footwear, watercraft, and clothing) thoroughly with an appropriate decontamination solution before using it in any new waterway.

Dry

If you can't clean your gear, restrict use to a single waterway or dry completely inside and out. Leave to dry for at least another 48 hours.

For more information, visit: Check, Clean, Dry | Hawke's Bay Regional Council

