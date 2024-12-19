Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Law Society’s Annual Report Released

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 8:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Law Society

The Law Society’s annual report to the Minister of Justice for the year to 30 June 2024 has been tabled in Parliament and is available on the Law Society website at the following link: Annual Report 2023/24 (https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/assets/About-Us-Documents/Annual-Reports/Recent-Annual-Reports/Annual-Report-2023-2024.pdf)

The key take aways are:

  • 17,009 practising certificate holders
  • 1,231 complaints opened
  • 1,123 complaints closed
  • 28 Disciplinary Tribunal decisions
  • Two lawyers struck off
  • Over 10,000 lawyers retained their membership
  • More than 1,000 lawyers attended 27 hui around the motu
  • Branches held 293 events attended by 9,805 lawyers
  • 92 law reform submissions
  • 1,242 volunteers
  • NZLS CLE delivered 30 webinars, 43 live stream events, 12 one and two day in-person conferences
  • Regulatory Services income $31 million-
  • Member Services deficit $3.4 million

Law Society Chief Executive Katie Rusbatch said it had been a busy and successful year for the Law Society.

"It’s been a year of continuing our transformation, including the introduction of a membership subscription to ensure the ongoing financial sustainability of our representative services," she said.

"Over 10,000 lawyers have signed up reflecting the value that our members see in what we provide."

Ms Rusbatch said a nationwide hui across 27 locations around the motu was well attended and it was valuable to meet face to face with lawyers and hear directly from them about what matters most to them.

Another highlight of the year had been the bold and effective advocacy on issues such as Legal Aid and Access to Justice.

"Our Cost of Practice Report highlights the financial pressures faced by legal aid providers," he said.

The Law Society also provided submissions on several pieces of legislation and spoke up when members of the judiciary were criticised.

"There is amazing work happening and it’s not just to make the world a better place for lawyers. It’s to make the world a better place for New Zealanders."

