Operation Speargrass: Firearms And Drugs Seized

Firearms, ammunition, drugs, and items consistent with drug supply have been seized by Police this week, following a series of search warrants in Cromwell, Alexandra, Clyde, Hawea, Wānaka and Queenstown.

Detectives from the Southern District Organised Crime Group executed nine search warrants over 17-19 December, as part of Operation Speargrass.

Quantities of the Class A, B, and C controlled drugs methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and cannabis were seized during the operation.

Eight firearms were seized along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Two men - aged 34 and 35 - have been arrested and remanded in custody on various drug supply, drug possession, and unlawful firearm possession charges.

Two other men, as well as two women, have had their firearms licences suspended as a result of insecure firearm storage and drug possession.

This operation was designed to disrupt the sources of illicit drugs in our community, and it was extremely concerning to also locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held.

Holding a firearms licence is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly and it is vitally important firearms are kept in safe and secure storage.

Police will continue to target those who supply illicit drugs, which cause extreme harm and damage to our communities. We can’t do this alone however, and we ask that anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

- Inspector Paula Enoka, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander

