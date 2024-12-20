Age Concern Wins $1,000 Grant To Help Tackle Loneliness Among Seniors

Steph Deegan, Age Concern Communications and Fundraising Assistant (Photo/Supplied)

With support from a community grant, Age Concern Wellington is helping older people overcome loneliness with the delivery of Christmas giftbags.

The organisation is one of 10 national recipients of a $1000 Powering Your Community Grant from locally owned electricity company Pulse Energy.

Age Concern’s Christmas gift bag initiative started two years ago when a group of volunteers were made aware of some seniors in the community who were not receiving Christmas gifts.

“They were quite isolated, living alone without family or friends nearby,” says Lorna Harvey, Team Leader – Communications and Events. “Many of their friends had passed away, and they often had mobility issues, making it difficult for them to attend events.

“This amazing group of volunteers came together, prepared a whole lot of handmade presents, and they delivered them to these seniors. This has now grown to more than 50 people who receive gift bags.”

Lorna says the grant came just in time for Christmas to help them fill the bags with practical and useful items as well as delicious treats.

“The grant allowed us to put more gifts into bags and ensure we can deliver them because it contributes not only to the gifts but also to the fuel for delivery. This support allows us to reach more people and increase the number of bags we can prepare and reach places like Upper Hutt.”

Pulse Energy launched the Powering Your Community Fund in 2023 to provide financial support to not-for-profit organisations, local projects, and schools.

“We’re proud of being community owned, and the grants programme is an extension of our commitment to local communities around New Zealand,” says Sharnie Warren, CEO of Pulse Energy.

“Powering Your Community is designed to help local groups support causes that matter to them. The huge number of grant applications we received this year highlights the incredibly valuable work being done in communities right around New Zealand.

“Supporting Age Concern Wellington with their wonderful gift bags is a privilege and seeing them put the grant to use for people in their local community is exactly why the fund was established.”

Age Concern’s core focus is helping to combat loneliness among older people, says Lorna Harvey.

“Being lonely or socially isolated negatively impacts a person’s health which can lead to depression and other serious issues.

“We’re committed to promoting the rights, wellbeing and quality of life for older people in our region. These gift bags at Christmas time are a great example of helping them to thrive and be able to engage with their community.

“It’s such a special thing to do and the bags are always received so gratefully,” she says.

