Check Your Old Burn Piles Are Out Before The Holidays

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging people to check their old burn piles are completely out before the Christmas/New Year holidays.

Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says recent rain may have wet the surface but will not have penetrated deep into the soil, and any hold-over fire could be burning below the surface.

"While we’re expecting some cooler weather, it is summer, and New Zealand is drying out fast in many parts of the motu," Tim Mitchell says.

"Hot windy weather is the perfect condition for old fires to reignite and escape.

"Firefighters are regularly called out over the Christmas/New Year period to put out escaped burn piles, and this year we want to prevent that happening.

"If you’ve been burning vegetation any time in the last few months or so, check the fire is completely extinguished," he says.

"If there’s hot ash, and it’s safe to do so, dig into it, spread it out and pour water over it.

We’re asking everyone to help us keep the country free of preventable fires this summer.

"No matter where you end up in the country this Christmas, please consider the wildfire risk and always go to www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting any fires or undertaking activities that could cause sparks."

