Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Mop-up After Duo Surrenders On Moped

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A pair of hooded teens who allegedly smashed their way into a Parakai store before fleeing on a moped have been caught.

At about 3.20am, Police were notified of two people allegedly smashing the front window of a shop on Parkhurst Road.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Roger Small, says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations of the moped, tracking it as it rode through the area.

“Eagle followed the bike through to Helensville, where it was observed travelling down numerous walkways and residential streets.

“Officers arrived and the pair have quickly surrendered to Police.”

He says the duo allegedly stole items including cigarettes, which Police also recovered.

“We will continue to respond to these incidents, and take every opportunity to disrupt this offending,” Acting Inspector Small says.

“I’d also like to acknowledge that member of the public’s vigilance; in seeing something suspicious and calling 111 immediately.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report suspicious activity or offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other information can be reported online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, or by calling 105.

Two people, aged 15 and 16, will appear in Waitākere Youth Court today charged with burglary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 