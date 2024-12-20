Police Mop-up After Duo Surrenders On Moped

A pair of hooded teens who allegedly smashed their way into a Parakai store before fleeing on a moped have been caught.

At about 3.20am, Police were notified of two people allegedly smashing the front window of a shop on Parkhurst Road.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Roger Small, says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations of the moped, tracking it as it rode through the area.

“Eagle followed the bike through to Helensville, where it was observed travelling down numerous walkways and residential streets.

“Officers arrived and the pair have quickly surrendered to Police.” He says the duo allegedly stole items including cigarettes, which Police also recovered.

“We will continue to respond to these incidents, and take every opportunity to disrupt this offending,” Acting Inspector Small says.

“I’d also like to acknowledge that member of the public’s vigilance; in seeing something suspicious and calling 111 immediately.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report suspicious activity or offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other information can be reported online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, or by calling 105.

Two people, aged 15 and 16, will appear in Waitākere Youth Court today charged with burglary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

