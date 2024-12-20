Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rain Prompts Gisborne To Move Back To Restricted Fire Season

Friday, 20 December 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is moving the Kōpūtūtea area in Tairawhiti back to a restricted fire season as of 4pm Friday 20 December, until further notice.

The Fire and Emergency Kōpūtūtea fire zone is Gisborne and the surrounding areas of Ormond, Pātūtahi, Ngātapa, Manutūkē, Muriwai, and out to Makarori

A restricted fire season means people lighting open-air fires must have a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Declaring the fire season change, District Manager Peter Clark says the area has experienced a week of heavy rain.

"This has significantly reduced the fire danger in the area, and we are expecting more rain over the weekend," he says.

" People considering burning open-air fires should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the conditions and find fire safety advice. They can also apply for a fire permit from there," he says.

Peter Clark says while recent rainfall has brought some relief, it’s important to remember that it is summer.

"Rain can give a false sense of security, but it doesn’t take long for grass and scrub to dry out under the summer sun," he says.

"We’re urging everyone to remain vigilant and continue practicing fire safety."

© Scoop Media

