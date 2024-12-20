‘Anywhere, Any Time, Anyone’ Message Getting Through To Aucklanders

Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Police are advocating for drivers to choose alternative transport when heading out this holiday season with a clear message; anywhere, any time, anyone you may be subject to road-side breath testing, to keep everyone on our roads safe.

With record number of road-side breath tests already carried out across Tāmaki Makaurau in 2024, more frequent AT bus services operating every 15 minutes from 7am to 7pm seven days a week and contactless payment options, the combined effort is helping keep all road users safe.

“NZ Police reached a record 1 million road-side breath tests in Auckland by November this year; more than double the previous year, and with 800,000 of us now living within walking distance of a frequent bus service, it’s easier than ever to get where you need to be. You don’t even need to have topped up your HoP card,” says Teresa Burnett, General Manager Transport Safety, AT.

The combined awareness campaign run by NZ Police and AT this year has proven to shift perception and has contributed to a much lower rate of serious injury or death across the region.

Data received from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, reveals alcohol proven as a contributory cause factor in road deaths has fallen from 24 to 10 and serious injury from 98 to 79 for the FY 2022/23 and 2023/24 period in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Christmas holiday season should be a joyful time but so many people are affected when the actions of a single person who chooses to drive impaired can cause so much devastation.

“Sadly every year we see families who will never quite experience Christmas the same way after a serious injury or death involving a drinking and driving accident,” says Teresa.

This year the message is clear – consider your options before heading out where alcohol will be involved. Anywhere, any time, anyone will be subject to road-side breath testing by police.

“We want everyone on our roads to return safely to their whanau this holiday season so it’s important Aucklanders are aware the police are out there, breath testing to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” says Teresa.

With a modern fleet, driven by 2,330 sober drivers, AT is providing more ways to get you home safely this Christmas. Download the AT Mobile app. to plan your journey.

