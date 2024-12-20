Hato Hone St John Encourges Festival Goers To Stay Safe This Summer

With thousands of revellers predicted to descend upon festivals and concerts around Aotearoa this summer, Hato Hone St John (HHStJ) is reminding everyone to stay safe and plan their trip before they leave home.

“This is typically one of the busiest times of the year for us. We want people to enjoy the festive season and to do it safely. Pre-planning is essential to make the most of your festival or concert experience – they can range from one day to several days so it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared,” says Natalie Lang, Hato Hone St John National Ops Manager Event Health Services.

“Thinking about how you will get to the venue and what you might need while you are there, through to getting home safely takes time and preparation to ensure you have the most enjoyable experience.

“Often after a long day out, we’ve observed little things people may not have anticipated, having a snowball effect such as batteries running low on phones which means people aren’t able to arrange transport home, through to dehydration caused by the sun. These things can be easily prevented if people are adequately prepared,” she says.

We’ve prepared some helpful Summer safety tips for you:

Getting there and home safely

Pre-arrange transport - thinking about how you will get to and from the venue safely is key. Arranging transport often requires a mobile phone, whether it’s contacting friends, arranging an Uber or using public transport apps, so make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave or take a charger or power bank with you.

Look after your friends and stick together - have a place to meet up with your friends if you get separated. Tell someone who is not going with you what your plans are.

Have a plan for getting home safely - ensure you have cash, an eftpos card or app to pay for transport before you leave home.

Keep your door keys in safe place - so you can locate them easily when you get home.

What might I need?

Water - stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Take a refillable drink bottle with you or know where you can get water at the venue.

Sunscreen - protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays by seeking shade during the hottest part of the day, covering up with clothing and regularly reapplying sunscreen.

Correct clothing - check the weather forecast and take sun smart clothing and something warm for when it cools down. Wear comfortable shoes to prevent blisters. Having the right clothing will make your experience more comfortable and enjoyable.

Prescription Medicines – ensure you take what you need with you.

Know what you are taking

Each year ambulance officers treat and transport patients suffering from the harmful effects of recreational drugs, and often they did not know what was in the drug they ingested. While the safest thing to do is not take them - there will always be some people who unwittingly put their lives at risk by taking drugs.

Know your stuff - if people are going to take drugs, they need to make informed decisions about what they are ingesting. Often drugs can be mixed with other substances or contain an unknown concentration of a drug, which is extremely dangerous. Drug checking stations are often at festivals, and we encourage people to use this service.

Talk about the dangers - we encourage parents and friends to have conversations with their loved ones before attending festivals and concerts about the dangers of recreational drugs.

Be honest - people may be hesitant to seek help when they’ve taken drugs due to fear of being judged but it’s important for them to be open and honest with us. We’re here to provide care and not be judgemental. Being open and honest about what substances have been taken ensures we can deliver the best possible care, improving outcomes for everyone involved.

Hato Hone St John wishes everyone a safe, happy and enjoyable festival experience.

