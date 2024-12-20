Aotea (Great Barrier) Iwi Leads Unique Conservative Initiative With $2.6m Support From Foundation North

Field crew at the Tū Mai Taonga project on Aotea, Great Barrier. Photo/Supplied

Tū Mai Taonga, a Māori-led conservation project on Aotea, Great Barrier Island, has been awarded funding from the community trust Foundation North.

Foundation North has committed $2.6 million over three years to support the groundbreaking project, which is spearheaded by Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea .

The initiative, which involves removing rodents, and one of the world’s largest-ever feral cat eradications on an inhabited island, is part of Aotearoa New Zealand’s wider goal to be Predator Free by 2050. It aims to restore birdsong, biodiversity and a sense of wellbeing to the whānau of Aotea, Great Barrier

“ We are humbled by the generous support from Foundation North and the endorsement of the mahi and methodology of our team,” says Tū Mai Taonga project lead Makere Jenner. “Especially in these challenging times.”

Tū Mai Taonga is unique in its indigenous Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea led approach – underpinned by Te Ao Māori principles that connect people and place.

“As well as the project giving our people the opportunity to return home to work restoring Aotea through science and tikanga (traditional) based conservation – we are also building and uplifting our whānau to regain the things we have lost. Our

language, our culture, and economic sustainability as well as the health of our environment,” says Makere.

“As we work holistically to regain these things, we can achieve our end goal, where both people and place thrive.”

The project has been developed over the past three years , and is supported by Aotea community groups and agencies who have put in more than 20 years of predator suppression and effort and who recognise the opportunity for a mana whenua led project to achieve a predator free Aotea. It is also supported by the Auckland Council, Department of Conservation, and Predator Free 2050 Limited.

Foundation North's Head of Funding, Audry McLaren, says:

"This project is more than environmental; it holistically addresses and elevates environment, language, and culture, supporting Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea as kaitiaki of Aotea. It enhances partnerships between Mana Whenua and regional stakeholders, embedding Tino Rangatiratanga and Te Ao Māori. Along with a flourishing ecosystem with immense biodiversity, the initiative will create long-term jobs and training opportunities. The Foundation is proud to be called upon by Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea to support this initiative.”

Makere Jenner says the team is looking forward to building on the framework and gains it has achieved in its foundation stages, and excited for what can be delivered in the long term.

“Tū Mai Taonga means Stand Forth, Treasure. We all understand this is a once in a generation opportunity which relies on the support of funders like Foundation North, and others. We feel a deep sense of responsibility to restore what has been lost for both people and place, so that the taonga(treasured native species) of Aotea can be enjoyed by our mokopuna, by future generations.”

