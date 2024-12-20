Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Lewers Extends Condolences After Crash At Kingston

Friday, 20 December 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has extended sincere condolences to those affected by the crash at Kingston on Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the community I would like to pass on my thoughts and sympathies to all those affected by the crash and their whānau. It’s undoubtedly deeply upsetting for all involved. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in responding to the crash. The volunteer first responders, the police, any locals that provided assistance and our health care professionals.”

“It is a timely reminder for everyone to take care when travelling, especially during this busy holiday period when there are more visitors who aren’t familiar with our district’s roads. Allow more time, slow down, and be patient and kind to one another during the holiday period,” said Mayor Lewers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 