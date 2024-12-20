Mayor Lewers Extends Condolences After Crash At Kingston

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has extended sincere condolences to those affected by the crash at Kingston on Thursday evening.

“On behalf of the community I would like to pass on my thoughts and sympathies to all those affected by the crash and their whānau. It’s undoubtedly deeply upsetting for all involved. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in responding to the crash. The volunteer first responders, the police, any locals that provided assistance and our health care professionals.”

“It is a timely reminder for everyone to take care when travelling, especially during this busy holiday period when there are more visitors who aren’t familiar with our district’s roads. Allow more time, slow down, and be patient and kind to one another during the holiday period,” said Mayor Lewers.

