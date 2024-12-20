Rescuers Remind Kiwis - Make Sure You Can Summon Help These Holidays

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) is reminding outdoors enthusiasts to use established rescue response devices, particularly distress beacons and VHF radios, if they need help in an emergency.

As technology develops, RCCNZ is seeing more capability coming into the market as telecommunication providers roll out products, such as satellite text message services and increased coverage areas.

"We support emerging technologies that could be used by people in an emergency who require assistance. These tools have the potential for enabling communication from remote locations. However, distress beacons remain the most reliable and effective way to initiate a rescue," says Justin Allan, General Manager RCCNZ and Safety Systems.

"Distress beacons access multiple satellite constellations ensuring there is always coverage across New Zealand, which means an alert will quickly make its way to RCCNZ."

"Services such as text messages via satellite can be used to complement your beacon and add value alongside existing emergency communication networks."

"Distress beacons continue to be instrumental in saving lives on land and water. They provide a direct link to expert rescuers who work 24/7. You hit a button and the beacon shares your precise location - a crucial detail that allows for an effective rescue response."

"Just this week, a family of three fell into the Whanganui River from a canoe. Thanks to their registered hire beacon, an immediate response was initiated, resulting in all three being quickly rescued. They were cold and wet but unharmed."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Beacons are designed to be robust with battery power that can transmit a rescue signal for many hours."

"When you register your distress beacon on beacons.org.nz, it gives our team important details to assist your rescue."

For maritime emergencies on New Zealand’s coastline, VHF Radio channel 16 remains the best option for immediate communication with rescue services and other boaties in the area.

"Boaties should carry at least two waterproof ways to communicate that work where you’re going, including a VHF radio and a distress beacon."

"If you’re heading outdoors, we recommend having an emergency plan and sharing it with family or friends. Boaties can also register their plans with Maritime Radio or with Coastguard NZ through their app."

Register your beacon at: www.beacons.org.nz

Learn more about coastal radio at: https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/media/b5mbruss/radio-handbook.pdf

© Scoop Media

