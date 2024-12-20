The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 20 December

. Today the NZDF contracted salvors’ barge set sail from Apia for the journey around to where HMNZS Manawanui lies in the waters off the south west coast of Upolu.

· NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown said: "It's great to see the barge head off today. It feels like we are another step closer to getting the fuel and the other pollutants off the ship. We know that the safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is important to the local community. We are absolutely focussed on doing a careful and thorough job.”

· On board the barge is the large crane, anchoring and mooring equipment, specialist dive equipment, and “tank-tainers” to store recovered fuel and other pollutants.

· “Calm seas and low wind factors are crucial to anchor the barge safely in place over the Manawanui, so if sea conditions are too choppy the barge may need to sit in a holding pattern and wait for calmer seas and lower winds,” Commodore Brown said.

· Once in place over the Manawanui, the salvors' crew will set about installing the anchoring and mooring system.

· Site preparations will include a day of health and safety checks and once all preparations are completed, the fuel and pollutants removal process will begin.

· From now on the local community will see daily small boat activity carrying divers and equipment to and from the barge. The tug will also be moored alongside the barge for safety and security.

· Commodore Brown said: “The fuel and pollutants removal process is very complex and technical and involves cutting holes into the hull, attaching a valve and hose to tap into the tank and extracting the contents back up to the 'tank-tainers' on board the barge.”

· “The weather, particularly this time of year, will play a major part. How long the operation takes will be very dependent on weather and sea conditions,” Commodore Brown reinforced.

· Commodore Brown said, “While this response is complex and technical, New Zealand is committed to doing the right thing.”

