Temporary Off-leash Exercise Area

Just in time for summer walkies, a temporary off-leash dog exercise area has been built at Prossers Bush in Hokitika. Local dog owners were using the Birdcage at the Hokitika Racecourse, but with the demolition of the buildings Council sought an alternative solution for them.

Community Services Manager Marcus Waters says, “The fenced off area will allow the owners of small and large dogs to run their dogs off the lead and get some exercise as has been the practise over the years. The dog owners used to enjoy meeting and running their dogs in the Birdcage at the Racecourse. With the subdivision development underway the area had to be closed off, so we’re pleased to be able to provide a temporary space for the dog owners to continue to run their dogs.”

The secure fencing of the Birdcage made it a much loved place for dog owners and their furry friends to meet and socialise. Up to ten dog owners and 15 to 20 dogs would gather to enjoy it at any one time. Local dog owner Martin Bollard says the small dog owners would use the Birdcage two afternoons a week, while large dog owners would visit on two other days a week.

Mayor Lash is thrilled to advise “The temporary area at Prossers Bush is now ready for use and it’s great to have it open for the summer months. Council looks forward to engaging with the community next year around a more permanent solution for the dog cage, which could potentially be back at the Racecourse but that is a discussion for us to have with the community.”

