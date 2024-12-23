Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Traffic Management System For Taranaki Visitor Hotspot

Monday, 23 December 2024, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Drivers heading up to the North Egmont Visitor Centre this summer will need to heed messages on a digital sign placed by NPDC on Egmont Road, following a change from the one-car-in/one-car-out system of recent years.

Parking is limited on the mounga, with the car park filling quickly on sunny days. This year, NPDC will have a digital sign at the Egmont Road/Lepper Road intersection to alert drivers when the car park is full.

The change is due to funding from the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi no longer being available.

NPDC Infrastructure Delivery Lead Matt Richardson says the previous system was funded by the NZ Transport Agency which paid about $120,000 for it last year. NPDC was not in a position to cover what NZTA had previously funded, but the digital sign would cost about $6,000 during the busiest summer periods.

“We recognise that we need to do something to help manage traffic during a busy time of year,” he says. “It’s a very popular place for people to go during summer but there just isn’t enough room for everyone’s vehicles.

“If you’re driving up Egmont Road and the signs say the car park is full, please don’t continue up to the visitor centre. We encourage you to explore the mounga through one of its other entrances or take some time on one of our region’s great lake or forest walks instead.”

The signs will be on Egmont Road on the following dates:

  • 26 December to 9 February – every day from 6am to about 4pm (weather dependent).

• Easter weekend.

Fast facts:

  • NPDC maintains 1,309km of roads, 960km (73 per cent) of which are rural.
  • NPDC manages 1,600ha of park and reserve land and 82km of walkways.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 