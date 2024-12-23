Renwick Water Main Finished

New PVC pipelines being installed in Renwick replacing ageing asbestos cement ones (Photo/Supplied)

Work on replacing Renwick’s aged asbestos cement water pipes with new PVC pipelines has been completed.

Council’s Infrastructure Projects Engineer Brett Walker thanked residents for their patience during the past six years as various stages were completed.

“It’s been a $6M project that’s taken place with significant disruptions to residents as streets were excavated to accommodate the replacement of 9km of pipelines – that’s all finished now,” he said.

The infrastructure upgrade began in 2018 following recognition that the aging pipes were leaking and were prone to failure.

The news is all good for Renwick residents with a massive reduction in wasted water due to the new pipe’s installations.

The pipeline replacements coupled with the recent introduction of water metering in Renwick has provided water saving efficiencies of 30 to 50 per cent. The new pipelines will also significantly reduce the frequency of watermain failures.

That, combined with extra storage at the newly completed Renwick water treatment plant, means there should be fewer water restrictions in Renwick during summer.

Renwick’s new water treatment plant in Terrace Road became fully operational earlier this year meaning households have a water supply that is safe, secure and meets national drinking water standards.

The infrastructure upgrades also included the construction of a new reservoir in 2020, the installation of water meters from July 2021, and the drilling and development of new wells at Conders Bend Road.

A new water pipeline from the wells to the reservoir and water treatment plant site was installed in 2022.

