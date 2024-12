Fatal Crash, Stanley Point

A cyclist has died following a crash in Stanley Point last week.

The crash, on Calliope Road, was reported to Police at 10.30am on Friday 20 December.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

Sadly, the cyclist received critical injuries and has since died in hospital.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

