Gang Associates Charged In Methamphetamine Operation

Police are continuing to disrupt the supply of methamphetamine into Rotorua’s communities.

Late last week, a four-month operation culminated in the arrest of two Black Power associates.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Brady, from Rotorua Police, says the pair were identified as persons of interest in the investigation.

“Our investigation has been ongoing and came to a conclusion when both men were taken into custody without incident,” he says.

“We have recovered quantities of cash and methamphetamine as part of the termination phase, and we’re pleased with the outcome.”

Two men, aged 38 and 52, both initially appeared in the Rotorua District Court on 20 December.

They are facing numerous drugs charges relating to the possession for supply and supply of methamphetamine.

Both men will reappear in the Court next year.

“These arrests will in no doubt cause a dent in supply,” Detective Sergeant Brady says.

“Our work doesn’t end there, and the community can be assured that we will continue to target those who are choosing to peddle this misery for profit.

“We know how harmful methamphetamine is to so many communities and the lasting impacts the drug has.”

Rotorua Police continue to urge those in the community with information about those involved in the supply of harmful and illicit drugs to contact us.

“There is a range of ways you can provide information to us, including through Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

As the matter is before the Court, Police are not in a position to comment further at this time.

